Christmas with Paul Hanlon: Football traditions in Scotland
The Hibs defender shares his festive memories.
If you're asking Santa for football merchandise this year you might wake up to similar gifts Paul Hanlon received as a child.
Hibs-themed presents were often seen in his stocking on Christmas morning, a tradition many football fans are used to.
The defender is looking forward to his first festive period as a married man but also describes how this year's fixtures are contributing to the perfect Christmas.