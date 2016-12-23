The Hibs defender shares his festive memories.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5259659035001-christmas-with-paul-hanlon-football-traditions-in-scotland.jpg" />

If you're asking Santa for football merchandise this year you might wake up to similar gifts Paul Hanlon received as a child.

Hibs-themed presents were often seen in his stocking on Christmas morning, a tradition many football fans are used to.

The defender is looking forward to his first festive period as a married man but also describes how this year's fixtures are contributing to the perfect Christmas.