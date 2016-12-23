Joey Barton charged with betting on over 1000 football matches
The Football Association accuses him of breaching rules by gambling over the course of ten years.
Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has been charged by the Football Association for over a thousand bets on games in England.
The 34-year-old is accused of placing 1260 wagers on matches between March 2006 and May 2016.
The FA charge follows on from a one-match ban handed down by the Scottish FA for bets placed on 44 games between July and September this year.
Barton recently announced his return to Burnley on a short-term deal, having been released from his Rangers contract after a short spell in Glasgow.