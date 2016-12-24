  • STV
Celtic boss claims Collum was wrong to show McGregor red

The midfielder was shown a second yellow card in the 3-0 win over Hamilton Accies.

Dismissed: The midfielder was shown two bookings.
Brendan Rodgers claimed referee Wille Collum was wrong to send off Callum McGregor in Celtic's 3-0 win over Hamilton.

The Scottish Premiership leaders were reduced to 10 men at the start of the second half, although the man disadvantage didn't appear to have much effect on the outcome of the match.

McGregor was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Scott McMann, but Rodgers disagreed with the referee's decision.

He said: "It was never a sending off. It was a really poor decision.

"It wasn't a tackle. He's run to try and press the guy who's thrown the ball, and I always ask the players to jump to the thrower. He's jumped forward but it wasn't a tackle. They sort of fell into each other.

"The whole reaction from the ground tells you everything. Everyone was surprised.

"It gave us something else to worry about in the game and the players came through it.

"It gave us a different challenge of how we can cope tactically and I thought they coped very, very well and really controlled the game."

Rodgers had expressed his dislike of artificial surfaces and on a wet and wild day in Lanarkshire he was happy with the way his side had performed.

He said: "Despite the hurricane, the rain and the plastic pitch, I thought we produced a really professional performance," said the Northern Irishman, who revealed a tight calf Griffiths picked up which kept him inside at the interval was "fine for Wednesday" for the Ross County clash.

"To get three goals here, in what is notoriously a very difficult place, and to play with that composure with 10 men for most of the second half tells you a lot about the players."

