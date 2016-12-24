Warburton hopeful Wallace will be fit for Old Firm derby

Rangers tightened their grip on second place with a 1-0 win over Inverness CT.

Hopeful: The Rangers boss is positive over Wallace's chances. SNS Group

Rangers manager Mark Warburton is hopeful captain Lee Wallace has not sustained an injury which will rule him out of the Old Firm derby on December 31.

The left back suffered a knock 10 minutes into the Christmas Eve win over Inverness CT and was forced to hobble through the closing stages of the match with the three possible substitutes made.

The Gers will face St Johnstone on Wednesday before facing Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Hogmanay.

Asked what the prognosis was for the defender, the Rangers manager said: "We have to see how he is.

"We thought it was an impact injury from the corner. He got a bang going for the ball.

"We will see how he presents later on this evening but hopefully it's nothing too serious."