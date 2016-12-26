Celtic tell Nadir Ciftci he can leave club in January window

The Turkish striker signed a four-year-deal with the Hoops in the summer of 2015.

Nadir Ciftci may not pull on the green and white hoops again. SNS

Nadir Ciftci has been told he is free to leave Celtic in the January transfer window.

STV understands the Parkhead side will listen to offers for both loan and permanent deals for the Turkish striker.

Ciftci, who joined the club in summer 2015, is contracted until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 24-year-old has failed to secure a place in Brendan Rodgers' side, playing just 30 minutes this season in the Champions League qualifiers against Lincoln Red Imps.

He was connected with a loan move back to his previous club Dundee United earlier this month but Tannadice boss Ray McKinnon dismissed the link.

Celtic coach John Kennedy said he would understand Cifcti's desire to leave for more game time.

Speaking a fortnight ago, he said: "Nadir has found himself on the sidelines and I certainly know Nadir and he'll want to play football.

"He's at the stage of his career where he'll want to play so I think it'll be something Nadir will look to going and getting game time somewhere.

"For the time being we have other strikers playing in front of him and knowing the character Nadir is then he'll want to get out and play on the pitch again."

Ciftci spent the remainder of last season on loan to Turkish side Eskişehirspor where he scored four goals in 12 games.