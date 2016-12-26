Boyd prepared for hostile reception after Cathro comments

The Kilmarnock striker made some scathing remarks about the new Hearts manager.

Criticism: The Killie striker was critical of Ian Cathro. SNS Group

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd says he is prepared for a hostile reception at Tynecastle after his comments about new Hearts manager Ian Cathro.

Boyd claimed in his weekly newspaper column that Cathro would be "out of his depth" as manager of the Jam Tarts, prompting a fierce discussion across Scottish football.

Killie now travel to Gorgie to face Hearts on Tuesday and Boyd is ready to cop some abuse from the home fans.

He said: "Going to Tynecastle is always a great occasion to play in and I'm looking forward to it.

"It's never going to be easy but we will give it our best shot.

"The [Ian Cathro situation] doesn't bother me. I've been to grounds with hostile crowds time after time.

"I've had the spotlight focused on me many times before but I'll just do my best for the team and hopefully we will get the three points.

"It's up to Hearts how they handle the situation. He's had a difficult start but we're in the same boat now.

"We've not won in a few games now and we know we need to go there and put on a performance.

"It's a difficult place to go but we've proved over the years we can go there and get a result."