Clint Hill in the dark over talk of summer QPR return

The centre-back has been linked with a move away from Rangers next summer.

Speculation: The defender has been linked with QPR. SNS Group

Clint Hill insists he is in the dark over speculation he could leave Rangers to return to former club QPR in the summer.

The veteran defender has been linked with a move back to Loftus Road once his current deal at Ibrox expires at the end of the season.

However, Hill says he would be surprised if he were to return to QPR given how his last spell at the club ended.

"I don't know where that story has come from," he said. "Maybe they needed to fill some space in the paper and they have put that in.

"I've not heard anything and I'd be very surprised if it did come off because four or five months ago I was released by QPR.

"I've not had any thoughts about next season. I'm too old to even think about that.

"I try to take each game as it comes. I don't know what the situation is next season.

"I'll see how the body is and how it repairs and then judge from there."