Football Talk: Celtic update on Nagbe, Jamie Vardy's mask party

Our daily digest of the best footballing tales from around the soccersphere.

This wasn't terrifying at all. Not at all. PA

You've heard of a Jamie Vardy party, but have you ever experienced a Jamie Vardy mask party? 30,000 fans at the King Power Stadium yesterday did exactly that.

This was no masquerade ball, though. Instead Leicester City's owner paid for the entire stadium to wear masks of Vardy's face in protest at the the three-match ban handed to the striker for being sent off last week. Consider the shark well and truly jumped.

Elsewhere, Celtic have reportedly pulled the plug on a £3 million move for Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe, while Neil Lennon has been told he will be backed in the January transfer window.

And Sam Allardyce has grassed on Harry the Hornet, the Watford mascot, to The FA. It's all in today's Football Talk.

Best of the internet

Having a Vardy party, even when Vardy's not playing.

Jesse Lingard has found himself a Paul Pogba replacement.

Classic Jose.

Four players sent off for a Boxing Day brawl. Good tidings to all.

Your daily goal(s)