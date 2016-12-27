  • STV
  • MySTV

McGhee: Double-header could define Motherwell's season

STV

The Steelmen face Inverness CT and Hamilton before next month's winter break.

Crucial: Motherwell face two important fixtures.
Crucial: Motherwell face two important fixtures. SNS Group

Mark McGhee believes Motherwell's upcoming end-of-year double header could define their entire season.

The Steelmen travel to the Highlands to face Inverness CT on Wednesday with just one point separating the two sides at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

Following that Motherwell are up against their North Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton Accies at the SuperSeal Stadium, and McGhee believes these two games could set a tone for the rest of the campaign.

He said: "It is almost pivotal. It can kind of define our season in a way because if we get two good results, even a win and draw, whichever way round, remain unbeaten but win one of them, we will look forward to January and February and the rest of the season with a really positive, let's try to head for the top six, [attitude].

"If we don't, then I think we have to roll up our sleeves and accept that we are in a scrap, regardless of how we feel [if] we have done quite well.

"We should have won against Kilmarnock, could have won against St Johnstone and I don't think we should have been beaten against Aberdeen.

"The reality is that we only drew two and lost one so the reality is that we are in that position.

"So I think it is really important but I also see it as an opportunity to make that step up into the position where you are able to challenge seriously for the top six.

"But I don't think if we don't get enough out of these two games that we can realistically sit here and say 'were are a top-six team', but if we do get results from them then yes, I will be sitting here saying that.

"If we were to beat Inverness and Hamilton we would come back with no fear.

"If we had to lose both games then we would come back asking questions of ourselves."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.