McGhee: Double-header could define Motherwell's season

The Steelmen face Inverness CT and Hamilton before next month's winter break.

Crucial: Motherwell face two important fixtures. SNS Group

Mark McGhee believes Motherwell's upcoming end-of-year double header could define their entire season.

The Steelmen travel to the Highlands to face Inverness CT on Wednesday with just one point separating the two sides at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

Following that Motherwell are up against their North Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton Accies at the SuperSeal Stadium, and McGhee believes these two games could set a tone for the rest of the campaign.

He said: "It is almost pivotal. It can kind of define our season in a way because if we get two good results, even a win and draw, whichever way round, remain unbeaten but win one of them, we will look forward to January and February and the rest of the season with a really positive, let's try to head for the top six, [attitude].

"If we don't, then I think we have to roll up our sleeves and accept that we are in a scrap, regardless of how we feel [if] we have done quite well.

"We should have won against Kilmarnock, could have won against St Johnstone and I don't think we should have been beaten against Aberdeen.

"The reality is that we only drew two and lost one so the reality is that we are in that position.

"So I think it is really important but I also see it as an opportunity to make that step up into the position where you are able to challenge seriously for the top six.

"But I don't think if we don't get enough out of these two games that we can realistically sit here and say 'were are a top-six team', but if we do get results from them then yes, I will be sitting here saying that.

"If we were to beat Inverness and Hamilton we would come back with no fear.

"If we had to lose both games then we would come back asking questions of ourselves."