  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers mustn't be distracted by Old Firm derby says Warburton

STV

The Gers take on St Johnstone before facing rivals Celtic at Ibrox on Hogmanay.

Clash: Rangers face Celtic on Hogmanay.
Clash: Rangers face Celtic on Hogmanay. SNS Group

Mark Warburton says his Rangers side can't afford to be distracted by the Old Firm derby on Hogmanay and must focus on beating St Johnstone first.

The Gers will be in Perth on Wednesday to take on the Saints just days before the Hogmanay clash against Rangers ay Ibrox. 

Warburton understands the excitement ahead of the derby, but highlighted the threat St Johnstone will pose to his side.

"We can't do that," said the Rangers boss ahead of Wednesday's game at McDiarmid Park in Perth.

"You could win the Old Firm game but lose to St Johnstone. I understand (the excitement levels that surround the Celtic match) and I'm not understating that in any shape or form.

"But it's about the three points and the next game against St Johnstone - it has to be that way.

"So we can't look ahead. As soon as Wednesday is out of the way, then we will look ahead to the weekend."

However, frontman Martyn Waghorn reckons the lure of landing a starting slot against the Hoops could be all the incentive his team-mates need to shoot down Saints.

"Subconsciously, I think everyone is going to be thinking that they are playing for their place in the Old Firm game," the striker said.

"It's a huge game and everybody wants to be involved in it. You're only going to do that, though, by working hard on the training pitch and the same if you get the call to play on Wednesday.

"We've got a huge squad with a great amount of talent and there will always be guys disappointed not to be involved.

"It's up to people to work hard and stake their claim. We've got another big game on Wednesday coming up with three points on offer so we will see where that leads to."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.