Rangers mustn't be distracted by Old Firm derby says Warburton

The Gers take on St Johnstone before facing rivals Celtic at Ibrox on Hogmanay.

Clash: Rangers face Celtic on Hogmanay. SNS Group

Mark Warburton says his Rangers side can't afford to be distracted by the Old Firm derby on Hogmanay and must focus on beating St Johnstone first.

The Gers will be in Perth on Wednesday to take on the Saints just days before the Hogmanay clash against Rangers ay Ibrox.

Warburton understands the excitement ahead of the derby, but highlighted the threat St Johnstone will pose to his side.

"We can't do that," said the Rangers boss ahead of Wednesday's game at McDiarmid Park in Perth.

"You could win the Old Firm game but lose to St Johnstone. I understand (the excitement levels that surround the Celtic match) and I'm not understating that in any shape or form.

"But it's about the three points and the next game against St Johnstone - it has to be that way.

"So we can't look ahead. As soon as Wednesday is out of the way, then we will look ahead to the weekend."

However, frontman Martyn Waghorn reckons the lure of landing a starting slot against the Hoops could be all the incentive his team-mates need to shoot down Saints.

"Subconsciously, I think everyone is going to be thinking that they are playing for their place in the Old Firm game," the striker said.

"It's a huge game and everybody wants to be involved in it. You're only going to do that, though, by working hard on the training pitch and the same if you get the call to play on Wednesday.

"We've got a huge squad with a great amount of talent and there will always be guys disappointed not to be involved.

"It's up to people to work hard and stake their claim. We've got another big game on Wednesday coming up with three points on offer so we will see where that leads to."