Gordon recalls Hampden loss to Ross County ahead of clash

The Celtic goalkeeper flagged up the defeat ahead of their meeting with the Staggies.

Unbeaten: Celtic are yet to be beaten in the league. SNS Group

Craig Gordon recalled Celtic's Hampden Park defeat to Ross County earlier this season as a warning ahead of his side's festive clash with the Staggies.

The Highlanders came from behind to beat Ronny Deila's team in the League Cup semi-final in January, ending the Hoops' hopes of a domestic treble.

Celtic now face the Staggies having yet to suffer a defeat in the Scottish Premiership this season, but Gordon is wary of the threat the Dingwall side will pose.

"They are a very difficult team to play against," said the Parkhead goalkeeper.

"We have done well against them in recent times but you don't have to look too far back to the one at Hampden where they managed to beat us.

"So we know that if we don't play up to our standards then we are in for a really tough game.

"We will have to concentrate fully, get our own preparation right and if we do that we will go in with the confidence on the back of what is an incredible unbeaten run."

The champions finish off the year with a trip to Ibrox on Hogmanay, in what will be their ninth game in December.

But Gordon underlined that focus is on the match against Ross County.

The Scotland keeper said: "We are very focused on the next one. We have done that the whole way along and we will continue to do that.

"We have used a big number of players in the last few weeks as the fixtures have been really heavy, everybody is contributing and just looking towards the next game.

"It is hard. We have used our squad and everybody who has come in has stepped up and we have continued to win games.

"If we can continue to do that for the next few games and put in the performances, we will give ourselves a good chance to finish the month unbeaten."