Hearts await news on 'awkward' Callum Paterson knee injury

Paterson was stretchered off just 15 minutes into the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock

Blow: Paterson suffered injury early in the match at Tynecastle. SNS Group

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has admitted to worries over the extent of a knee injury suffered by Callum Paterson during his side's win over Kilmarnock.

The right-back was stretchered off after 15 minutes with what looked to be a serious injury. That could see him face a spell on the sidelines and also rule out any potential move during the January transfer window.

Paterson is approaching the last six months of his contract at Tynecastle and was expected to be the subject of bids next month with Hearts putting a seven-figure valuation on the 22-year-old.

Cathro said the injury was concerning but still holds out hope that it would not be as serious as it first appeared.

"Everyone is worried for him," he said. "But sometimes these things can be not what you expect them to be.

"We don't know for sure yet. It's an awkward one.

"Obviously at the time you saw it's bringing some concern but until we get to tomorrow and the things they need to do can be done, we just don't know."

The head coach also reflected on the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock that was his first victory since succeeding Robbie Neilson.

"Players are starting to pick themselves up and maybe release themselves a bit more and maybe a little extra bit of energy and moment of inspiration," he said.

"It was maybe just people stepping up a little bit more than what we had before.

"Partly that's because every day we are getting more comfortable with our work and the situations that we are in.

"I asked everybody to find a little bit more and I do honestly think everyone did."