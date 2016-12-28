Lee Clark to rethink transfer plans after heavy defeat

The Kilmarnock boss said the loss at Tynecastle has him considering making changes in January.

Change: Clark wants to add experience to his team. SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark has said that he may look to the transfer market for solutions after his side was hammered 4-0 by Hearts at Tynecastle.

Clark bemoaned "schoolboy" defending as Hearts picked his side apart on the way to resounding victory but the manager said lack of experience was an ongoing problem he had to address.

"We have lost four or five influential starting players and it's starting to show massively for us," he said.

"It looked like young boys against big men.

"I will be doing some work, without a doubt. I have loan players who potentially could be going back but also there could be the possibility of doing a bit of wheeling and dealing.

"On that showing it looks like I have to do that."

The defeat leaves Kilmarnock in eighth place in the league, just three points above bottom. Clark said he felt the side had regressed recently but that the players had reacted.

"There have been some harsh words said between the players themselves, it wasn't needed by me," he said. "The last two games we have gone full cycle, we have gone back to where we were in the League Cup campaign: the underbelly is soft and we have been very, very poor without the ball.

"The goals we gave away were absolutely schoolboy."



