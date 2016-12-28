  • STV
Injury crisis is affecting results, says Lee Clark

The Kilmarnock boss is missing five key players from his strongest side.

Frustrated: Clark wants players back from injury.

Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark has said that injuries to five players are behind his side's recent disappointing results.

Clark saw his team lose 4-0 to Hearts on Tuesday night and cited a lack of experience as a key factor in the defeat, saying that results will improve when he has players returning from injury.

"This is not a reflection of the team that I want to put out," Clark told PA Sport.

"The team that I was putting out a few weeks ago that was getting us good results, like the (2-0) result against Hearts, that's my team, that is a team that I felt would threaten the top six.

"The team in the last few games has been nowhere near the one that I believe can be successful for us."

Clark has fielded a youthful side in the absence of regular starters and didn't criticise those who had stepped into the side but pointed to the level of player he had been forced to work without.

"When you throw kids in, you want them to be alongside experience, you don't want them to be alongside another kid," he said.

"I had an 18-year-old centre-half (Iain Wilson) whose only experience of playing there was four or five development games.

"Will Boyle (21) is a young centre-half who can show his best when playing alongside an experienced centre-back, so when you couple the two of them, it becomes difficult.

"We had a left-back playing right-back (Greg Taylor) who has a great attitude, gave everything, but you want to play them in their normal position.

"We had a bench that was development squad bench. I am down to the bare bones.

"I am missing five players who would be in my starting eleven. Miles Addison and Scott Boyd are very experienced pairing at centre-back and it is no coincidence that when they are together we get results.

"Rory McKenzie has been in terrific form this season, Greg Kiltie is the best football player at the club and Luke Hendrie has done terrific. So I am missing half a team and that's the realism.

"That is why hopefully we can get through the Partick game with a positive result and regroup in terms of getting the injured players back and also change the squad about a bit and try to get us some strength in depth.

"Partick are one of those teams around us. We have to get positive results against teams like that.

"I am confident when we have the best team available we can do that, but I have to find solutions for Saturday."

