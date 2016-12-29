  • STV
Brendan Rodgers says 'huge pressure' on Rangers in derby

STV

Celtic have won 14 games straight head into the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Expectation: The Celtic boss says the pressure is on Rangers.
Brendan Rodgers says there will be "huge pressure" on Rangers when they take on Celtic in Hogmanay's Old Firm derby.

The Hoops stretched their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 home win over Ross County on Wednesday, meaning they now hold a 16-point lead with a game in-hand over Rangers ahead of their meeting at Ibrox.

Celtic have now won 14 games in succession and Rodgers believes that run of form will allow his team to be more relaxed than their rivals.

The Northern Irishman said: "It will be a battle. There is no doubt about that. It will be a tough game.

"There is huge pressure on them to get the result at home. For us, we have played in big games under pressure this season and dealt well with it, stayed calm and got the result.

"We know it will be tough and it's a game we are looking forward to.

"It finishes off a remarkable first half of the season for us. And we aim to go there and win.

"For us, it doesn't matter what the result is on Saturday.

"We have had a fantastic start to the season and irrespective of the result, we will be happy with our work.

"We will go away, rest and recover and come back even better for the second half of the season. But we are greedy.

"We want to win every game and that's the attitude at the weekend."

