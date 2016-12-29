St Johnstone defender accuses Rob Kiernan of 'clear punch'

The Rangers centre-back was also at fault for the goal that saw Rangers held 1-1.

Accusation: Rob Kiernan has been accused of punching. SNS Group

St Johnstone defender Steven Anderson believes Rob Kiernan will be handed a ban after accusing his Rangers rival of punching him.

Anderson alleges the Ibrox centre-back punched him in the ribs at a corner kick in Wednesday night's 1-1 draw between St Johnstone and Rangers at McDiarmid Park.

Kiernan was at fault for Saints' equaliser, gifting the ball to Steven MacLean under no pressure, allowing the striker to squeeze a shot past Wes Foderingham.

But St Johnstone captain Anderson reckons Kiernan could find himself in even bigger trouble.

"If that's the way he wants to play then it's up to him - but he is going to get done for it," said Anderson.

"It was a corner and he caught me in the ribs. Brian Easton saw it as well. It was a clear punch on me.

"You can't do that in football games. I'm not bothered but if it gets highlighted then he deserves it.

"There was nothing happened before it. I was marking him at a corner and there was a bit of argy bargy - then he punched me.

"The referee said he did not see it and you can understand it because there was a lot going on in the box. The linesman has probably not seen it either."