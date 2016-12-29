The Rangers boss says his side have to be more clinical in front of goal when they face rivals.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5264854161001-warburton-rangers-have-improved-since-5-1-defeat-to-celtic.jpg" />

Mark Warburton believes Rangers have improved as a team since their last league meeting with Celtic but need to sharpen up in front of goal.

The manager is preparing his team for their third match of the season against the runaway league leaders, having lost 1-0 in the League Cup semi-final in October and been thumped 5-1 in the league in September.

That bruising defeat at Celtic Park was a setback for Warburton but he said it had come early in the season when his side had only played four league games. He insisted they have developed since and can be happy with their work going into the high-profile derby.

Asked if Rangers were a better team now than they were then, he said: "Of course we are.

"We had 11 new players come in and we'd played four games so of course you're going to be better. You have to work and gel as a team every day at the training ground, which we've done.

"We're always striving to be better than we are but we're in a good place right now."

Warburton is now tasked with facing a team that is 16 points ahead with a game in hand but he said that the preparation was all about how his side play, with a simple target.

"Score more goals than them," he said. "Basically, that's what it is. We have to take care of the football, try and dominate possession.

"They're a very good team. We have to look after the ball, get it in the key areas of the park and get the rewards.

"We're gelling as a team and making improvements so hopefully we'll have a good performance.

"It was game four or five of the season and we've moved on from there. We brought in a large number of players and some players from that day won't be present now.

"From our point of view, we have moved on from there. We've gelled as a squad, we've improved as a squad. We are where we are in the league. We spoke about delivering highly competitive performances and we're doing that. We're doing as we asked right at the start of the season."

Continuing with his focus on his own players, Warburton said he wouldn't be changing the shape of his side specifically to negate Celtic's strengths.

"It'll be no different," he said. "People talk about formations and styles but at the end of the day goals change games.

"Sorry to be repetitive but that's the truth of it. What we have to do is be more clinical, take care of our football, shift it quicker and hurt them.

"Simple as that."