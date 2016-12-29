Celtic face rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox on Hogmanay.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5264948727001-brendan-rodgers-wants-celtic-to-make-ibrox-statement.jpg" />

Brendan Rodgers wants his Celtic side to make a statement in the Hogmanay Old Firm derby against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Northern Irishman has enjoyed wins over the Gers in both the Scottish Premiership and the League Cup, but this is the first time he will have led Celtic into a match at the home of their greatest rivals.

The Hoops travel to Govan with a 16-point lead over Rangers following the midweek Scottish Premiership results, and Rodgers wants to use the Old Firm derby to underline his team's quality and standing at the top of the table.

"I expect a very tough game, an intense game, a great battle I'm sure," he said.

"But we arrive into the game obviously full of confidence and looking to impose our way of playing and our style on the game, but respect that it will be a tough match.

"In every game you have to win your battle. Individually and collectively.

"We always aim to play with big intensity and big aggression in our game and that is with and without the ball so we will anticipate that game again.

"What we have shown in the opening part of the season, there has been lots of games where you could say Celtic were under pressure.

"The League Cup final [against Aberdeen], 2-0 down against Motherwell, the Champions League qualifier, numbers of other games and we have stayed calm and come through the pressure.

"So we know it will be a great atmosphere at the game but in terms of our game plan there is no change.

"We arrive into the game knowing we average three goals away from home in the league so far, so it points to us going into the game with a big confidence but we understand and respect it is a difficult game."