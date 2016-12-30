Richie Foran: I don't feel pressure at bottom of the table

The ICT manager says there are bigger things in life to worry about.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5265842659001-news-2016-12-30-v30foralba-10-07-43.jpg" />

Richie Foran says despite Inverness' struggling form, he doesn't feel under pressure because there are bigger things in life to stress over.

The Caley Thistle boss says suffering from cancer is one example that puts football into perspective so isn't getting down about his club sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Highlanders have just three wins from 20 and go into the weekend's derby with Ross County without a victory in their last nine games.

Three points in Dingwall, however, could see them leapfrog Hamilton Accies, Kilmarnock and Dundee, depending on results elsewhere, so Foran isn't too despondent about their position.

When asked if he felt under pressure he said: "It depends on what you think pressure is. For me real pressure is when you're told you have cancer and maybe you haven't got long to live.

"That's pressure - that's when you can get down, doom and gloom. I'm quite a positive guy.

"How can I go in and hammer the lads after [Wednesday] night? You really can't, we performed well, we just couldn't score.

"It's too early to talk about pressure. Yes, it's not ideal sitting where we're sitting but we will set up to win a game of football and if we win we can jump two, three places and a point behind Ross County going into the break.

"I'd love just to go ahead in a game, I think it could change the whole season. I think we could put two, three or four by a team but we have to go ahead.

"We want to climb that table, we're looking to finish in that top six. I still believe we can finish in that top six, that's our goal, that's our aim, but we need wins now."