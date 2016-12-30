The midfielder is looking forward to his fourth Old Firm derby.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5265942357001-celtic-are-on-form-but-so-too-are-rangers-says-andy-halliday.jpg" />

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday insists Celtic aren't the only side going into Saturday's Old Firm derby on a run of good form.

The table toppers will finish 2016 unbeaten at home in domestic competitions and are currently on a run of 14 consecutive league victories.

They will travel to Ibrox this weekend with a 16-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership but Halliday believes his side can reduce the gap before the winter break.

Rangers haven't lost in five matches but dropped points against St Johnstone midweek when they drew 1-1 at McDiarmid Park.

"It's Celtic's best league start since 2004 so it's all credit to them," Halliday said. "They've had a very good season so far.

"But from our own point of view I think we've done very well in the last four/five games. We were on a four-match winning run and [Wednesday] night was arguably the best we've played out of them all for spells in the first and second half.

"We certainly saw it as two points dropped which is disappointing because we had a bit of momentum going and a good winning streak, so it's important we get back on track and hopefully get the win on Saturday.

"Celtic obviously dominated the game at Celtic Park, with the 5-1 victory, and the one at Hampden we were sort of hanging on and never imposed our attacking style of play in that game.

"It's important we get back to that but that's something we've done really well lately. Our form over the last five/six games has been really good so it's important to try and take the positives it of that and take it into Saturday."

If selected, it will be Halliday's fourth derby clash after featuring in last season's Scottish Cup semi final penalty win and both defeats this campaign in the league and League Cup.