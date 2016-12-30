Motherwell keen on signing Stephen Pearson in January

Pearson is a free agent after leaving the Indian Super League

Return: Motherwell will bid to sign Pearson again. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has revealed that he is keen to sign Stephen Pearson again.

Pearson is available after leaving Indian Super League winners Atletico de Kolkata, where he spent six months after leaving 'Well in June.

The left-sided midfielder scored nine times in 28 games last season and McGhee wants the 34-year-old back in his squad.

"It's something we would definitely consider," he said. "I know the boys, Faddy (James McFadden) for instance, are in touch with him and over the next week or so we will gather his thoughts.

"If he's thinking about coming back then we would certainly be in the market for him."

The Motherwell manager revealed he could make further additions to his squad if the right deal was out there.

"We have a little bit of flexibility in terms of the budget," he said. "We won't be going out and buying players but we have something in the budget where we can maybe sign one or two, whether it's on loan or, in the right circumstances, permanently.

"If there's anyone a wee bit surplus and they do move then that would help even more but it's not dependent on us moving anyone out."