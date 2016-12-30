  • STV
Carl McHugh: Splitting my head open was blessing in disguise

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Motherwell midfielder suffered post-concussion after his debut.

Carl McHugh signed for Motherwell from Plymouth in summer 2016.
Motherwell's Carl McHugh has revealed the moment he split his head open at the start of the season could have saved him from more serious health implications.

The midfielder was forced off on his Scottish Premiership debut against Kilmarnock in August after a deep wound above his eye opened up.

He then went on to miss almost five months with post-concussion following the clash with Dean Hawkshaw in the 2-1 win.

McHugh returned to action on Wednesday, playing the full 90 minutes against Inverness Caley Thistle in the Highlands.

The 23-year-old admitted he was shocked at the symptoms which followed because at the time he assumed it was nothing more than a routine head knock.

"I played the game against Kilmarnock and I had the scar on my face but I felt all right afterwards," he said.

"I felt grand and then it was four days afterwards that I went downhill and starting getting symptoms of post-concussion syndrome, the headaches and dizziness and the symptoms just wouldn't leave.

"It was very tough but getting the scar was probably a blessing in disguise because it meant I had to come off.

"At the time I didn't feel anything, I didn't feel like I was concussed. If you play on, that's when you can be in trouble. So that was probably a blessing in disguise getting my head split open."

The head knock that sidelined Carl McHugh's for five months.
While the physical effects meant he needed complete rest, McHugh struggled to deal with lesser-known symptoms of concussion, including anxiety and other mental issues.

"That was definitely the most difficult part," he continued. "I would have been as ignorant about head injuries before: you have got a bang on the head, you will be all right in a few days.

"But it was a real eye-opener how much it can affect you and debilitate you on a daily basis. There were times I wasn't even thinking about playing football, it was just doing the simplest of things.

"There were long spells I wasn't doing anything. It was about four months that I didn't go for a jog or do a press-up. I couldn't do any activity and for someone who is very used to that, it's your job, it's what you get up every day for, to have that part taken away was a big challenge.

"But I was very lucky, the club let me go home for a while. They thought it was the best thing for me to go back to Ireland, that was massive and I am so appreciative of that. I was able to be round my family and my girlfriend and that definitely helped me through it.

"I had some tough days but everyone goes through tough times. I'm lucky now to go out in the morning and do what I love doing, go training and be involved in games. I am so happy that I am back involved."

