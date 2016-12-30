Rob Kiernan charged with violent conduct by Scottish FA

The Rangers defender has been cited for allegedly punching St Johnstone's Steven Anderson.

Charge: Kiernan has been offered a two-match ban. SNS Group

Rangers defender Rob Kiernan has been charged with violent conduct by the Scottish FA over an incident in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

Kiernan has been handed a Notice of Complaint by the governing body's compliance officer for allegedly punching St Johnstone's Steven Anderson as the two tussled in the penalty box.

Rangers now have the choice of accepting an immediate two-match ban or taking the matter to an independent panel on Thursday, January 5.

The Ibrox club face Celtic on Saturday but do not have to make a decision on the ban immediately, having until January 4 to respond to the complaint.

Kiernan could accept the ban after Saturday's match and sit out the two matches against Motherwell in late January in the Scottish Cup and Premiership. Alternatively, he could make his case at a Hampden panel next week.

Anderson said after the match that Kiernan had punched him and that he expected the player to be punished.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton played down the incident, saying he was "bemused" by talk of a ban and that the tussle was no more than a push.