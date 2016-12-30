  • STV
  • MySTV

Aberdeen close in on Rangers with narrow win over Hearts

PA

Jonny Hayes scored the only goal of the game at Tynecastle.

Decider: Aberdeen celebrate the only goal of the game.
Decider: Aberdeen celebrate the only goal of the game. SNS Group

Jonny Hayes scored a well-deserved second-half winner as Aberdeen moved two points behind Rangers with victory at Tynecastle.

The winger converted Niall McGinn's driven cross in the 66th minute to earn a 1-0 win that saw the third-placed Dons open up a six-point lead over Hearts in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Ian Cathro had managed his first victory in charge of Hearts in midweek but the 4-0 triumph over Kilmarnock came at the cost of a serious knee injury to Callum Paterson and they missed the Scotland right-back at both ends of the park.

Aberdeen could afford to miss a handful of chances while visiting goalkeeper Joe Lewis was only called into serious action in the latter stages.

While Liam Smith and Don Cowie came in for the injured Paterson and Prince Buaben, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes could name the same starting line-up that recorded back-to-back wins over Motherwell and Hamilton.

The ball was in the air for much of a frantic opening 15 minutes and that was the route Aberdeen took to carve out the first chance. Mark Reynolds missed a free header from eight yards following McGinn's corner.

Most of the early play was in the Hearts half but Aberdeen defenders Shay Logan and Ash Taylor were booked for illegally halting two Hearts breaks.

Aberdeen gradually began to turn their territorial advantage into chances from open play. McGinn got space to run at Smith and crossed for Kenny McLean but Jack Hamilton made an excellent stop.

The visitors again carved out a chance down the left when Graeme Shinnie overlapped Hayes and sent in a low cross but Hamilton blocked McGinn's shot with his feet.

Shinnie came closer just before the break when his 25-yard strike hit the post and Adam Rooney could not readjust his body quickly enough to steer the rebound on target.

Hearts got closer to target man Bjorn Johnsen after the interval and Smith was not far away with a header from a corner but Aberdeen remained the likelier team. Rooney failed to make the most of two half chances and Aberdeen could not trouble Hamilton from some decent positions.

But that changed when McLean sent McGinn racing down the right wing. The Northern Ireland international fired a cross from the by-line and Hayes flew in to volley home in mid-air from six yards.

Aberdeen generally managed their lead well. Lewis made a decent stop from Jamie Walker with five minutes left after good footwork from the Hearts midfielder and Cowie headed over from close range with the last action of the match.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.