What does your club need in the January transfer window?

A look at where teams need to strengthen during the winter window.

In demand: Scottish Premiership clubs will be looking to do business this month. SNS

The January transfer window is upon us and it's time for clubs to go shopping to try and secure a successful end to the season.

While Celtic are running away in the quest to claim the Premiership crown, the battle for European spots remains open while there's the race for a top six spot to think about. This year's arrivals could prove to be the most crucial yet with seven teams fighting for survival separated by such a small number of points.

With the margins so tight, the line between success and failure could be minimal and so the deals completed over the next four weeks could be vital in the final reckoning.

Here's a look at what each side might require this month.

Aberdeen: Central midfielder

Loan: Maddison is expected to have his Pittodrie stay extended. SNS Group

A limp showing in the League Cup final and defeat to bitter rivals Rangers at Ibrox in the space of seven days changed the mood at Pittodrie.

Built to exert control in possession and stun their opponents with rapid counter-attacks, the Dons have appeared far less effective than in recent seasons.

Part of the reason has been a lack of balance in Aberdeen's central midfield with Ryan Jack's injury seeing McInnes experiment with mixed results. Jonny Hayes has often moved inside from the wing while Graeme Shinnie continues to be used in the middle of the park rather than at full-back.

James Maddison has been a real bright spark for the Reds but Kenny McLean's form remains too inconsistent to help mount a genuine title challenge.

Maddison's loan from parent club Norwich could be extended but Craig Storrie's loan move to St Mirren leaves Aberdeen a little lighter in the centre and McInnes will have to move to try and inject some fresh blood to avoid the campaign petering out.

Celtic: Defensive midfielder

Progress: Celtic are on top but could yet strengthen. SNS Group

With Celtic cruising to their sixth successive title attentions will already turn to another tilt at the Champions League next term.

While Brendan Rodgers' side coped admirably in a group containing heavyweights Barcelona and Manchester City, their lack of a genuine holding midfielder saw them cede too much control against high-quality teams. Scott Brown's rejuvenation under Rodgers has been one of the season's key themes but he is too often isolated in Europe with Stuart Armstrong still adapting to a deeper role and Nir Bitton suffering a slump in form.

Celtic have used recent January windows to strengthen wisely and there's no reason why they can't do so again.

A fee has been agreed for Kouassi Eboue of Krasnodar while Darlington Nagbe's proposed move from Portland Timbers looks to have fizzled out. Rodgers has said he wants to add more pace to his side and the recruitment of a real holding player could make all the difference next term though.

Dundee: Striker

Missed: Last season's forwards have proved tough to replace. SNS Group

Following the sales of Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings this summer, few will be surprised to find Dundee are the league's lowest scorers.

Taking 32 goals out of any provincial club was always going to be problematic and so far Paul Hartley's summer gambles on Yordi Teijsse and Faissal El Bakhtaoui have backfired with the pair contributing just one goal to Dundee's paltry total of 15.

Top scorer Rory Loy has three goals to his name but is set to depart on loan after becoming frustrated by a lack of first-team opportunities with Craig Wighton and Marcus Haber doing their best work outside the penalty box.

The Dark Blues' hopes of a successful start to 2017 probably hinge on recruiting a proven goalscorer.

Hamilton: Full-back

Asset: Accies will want to keep hold of Crawford. SNS Group

Martin Canning has tinkered with his defence this term, using Massimo Donati as a sweeper as well as part of a back three and this move is partly down to a lack of full backs.

Grant Gillespie, Scott McMann, Darren Lyon and Lennard Sowah have all played as part of a back four but Accies appear more comfortable with more bodies in midfield and suits their mixture of steel and skill.

Keeping hold of Ali Crawford will be Hamilton's January priority but should they lose their talisman then naturally they would have to enter the market for a replacement.

Hearts: Attacking midfielder

SNS Group

While the 'goals for' column looks healthy enough with 32 (second best in the league) the side is guilty of wastefulness with possession and chances.

Ian Cathro has inherited a number of players who drift in and out of the attacking midfield role. Jamie Walker operates between the wing and the hole behind the striker. Arnaud Djoum is somewhere between an 8 and a 10. Don Cowie covers 6, 8, 10 and pops up out wide.

Having a player to nail down the position would help shape Cathro's Hearts. It could be an out-and-out 10 to create chances for Bjorn Johnsen, or a touchline-hugging winger to allow Walker to indulge his urges to play infield.

Callum Paterson's long-term injury may also prompt some questions as Cathro draws up a list.

Much will depend on who leaves in January but the biggest quandary in the Tynecastle dressing room is sorting out who takes responsibility for being the beating heart of the attack.

Inverness CT: Everywhere

Problems: Foran's Inverness have struggled. SNS Group

For so many years a stuffy side built on defensive solidity, things have certainly changed under Richie Foran and not for the better.

Inverness have the league's leakiest defence with 34 goals conceded in 18 games and while injuries to key performers hasn't helped, the Highlanders are far too easy to cut open.

Central pairing Josh Meekings and Gary Warren have failed to perform to their usual standards while a lack of protection from midfield has hardly helped their cause. Foran has bemoaned a lack of intensity and so he'll likely wish to strengthen in every area of the pitch.

Lonsana Doumbouya has chipped in with five goals but he has little competition in attack with midfielders making up the bulk of Inverness' goals total. Greg Tansey and Ross Draper carry a heavy burden and will have to do so again in the second part of the season.

Larnell Cole's impending return to Fulham just adds to Foran's woes.

Kilmarnock: Central midfield

Reinforcements: Killie need more options in the middle. SNS Group

Lee Clark's extensive summer recruitment programme saw 17 players arrive at Rugby Park in the close season and more work will be required in January to keep them safe from another relegation battle.

Losing Greg Kiltie to injury for the season has meant Rory McKenzie has operated in central midfield having spent his previous six seasons in Ayrshire in a wide right role.

Gary Dicker's partnership with Steven Smith has worked on occasion but Killie could do with the dominant box-to-box player in the centre they have lacked since the days of Craig Bryson and Liam Kelly.

Motherwell: Midfield

Return: Could Pearson head back to Fir Park? SNS Group

While Mark McGhee bemoaned Motherwell's inability to defend effectively during the 4-3 loss to Celtic, the Scotland assistant boss has had other areas to worry about.

A horror head injury to Carl McHugh on the opening day of the season robbed McGhee of a key figure and forced Keith Lasley to play more minutes than even the veteran midfielder would have imagined. McHugh's return to action may fall into the category of "as good as a new signing".

Motherwell are well stocked in defence but appear light in midfield at the moment. Stephen Craigan's U20s side have been in excellent form in the SPFL Development League and so McGhee may be tempted to place faith in youth rather than take a risk in the market.

However, the manager has already expressed an interest in bringing veteran Stephen Pearson back to the club and says he has enough budget to perhaps bring in a loan or free transfer in addition.

Partick Thistle: Striker

Inconsistent: Azeez prompts questions about forward options. SNS Group

It's tempting to wonder how many goals Ade Azeez would have to his name if his finishing matched his ability to get into excellent scoring positions.

Partick Thistle's summer signing has made an unfortunate habit of squandering some excellent opportunities and it says plenty that Thistle's top league scorer is centre back Liam Lindsay with four.

Alan Archibald's team remain committed to their brand of passing football even if it hasn't brought the results many expected and so recruiting a penalty box forward to help Kris Doolan will be a January priority.

Rangers: Central defence

Defence: Rangers' back line has been exposed at times. SNS Group

Niko Kranjcar's season-ending injury has created a gap which Mark Warburton is likely to fill with Brentford's Jota but Rangers' key issues remain at the back.

Their most reliable performer Clint Hill is 38 while Philippe Senderos' disastrous Old Firm display will ensure he's remembered for all the wrong reasons. Danny Wilson's deficiencies have been evident for a while with Rob Kiernan often exposed against higher quality opponents.

Rangers' defensive issues were exposed towards the end of their time in the Championship and while results have improved recently, Warburton's commitment to an attacking style of play comes with known risks. Jordan Rossiter, a player brought in to protect the backline, has been restricted to just six appearances while Joey Barton's time at Ibrox was car crash material.

Rangers may well be able to secure second spot with the defence they have but should the opportunity arise to strengthen then it would not be wise to wait until the summer.

Ross County: Midfielder

Stability: County may not be as active as in previous windows. SNS Group

Jackson Irvine's departure left a hole in Ross County's team as well as the hearts of Staggies supporters. A cult figure for neutrals, the Australian was a standout as County claimed their first major piece of silverware and while finding a replacement was always a tough ask it seems like a natural area to target this month.

Some early season defensive issues have been rectified with Paul Quinn returning to form a solid partnership with Andrew Davies while in attack Liam Boyce's welcome comeback has alleviated problems at the top end of the park.

Stereotyped as indulging in Harry Redknapp-esque wheeling and dealing for a while, County's playing squad has a more stable look to it these days so don't expect a raft of alterations in January.

St Johnstone: Winger

Form: But Saints could benefit from attacking reinforcements. SNS Group

Danny Swanson's form in the first half of the campaign makes him a genuine Player of the Year candidate with his goals from midfield keeping Saints on course for another top six finish.

Zander Clark has usurped Alan Mannus as first-choice goalkeeper while Chris Kane is starting to make his mark beside the experienced Steven MacLean in attack.

David Wotherspoon and Michael Coulson have occupied the wide areas for Saints but with Coulson ruled out for a month then another winger wouldn't go amiss.