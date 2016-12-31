Sinclair settles derby as Celtic go 19 points clear of Rangers

Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair scored in the 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

Unbeaten: Celtic won at Ibrox to continue their impressive run. SNS Group

Celtic came from behind to take a 2-1 win in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox, moving 19 points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Rangers had taken the lead with a goal from veteran Kenny Miller after 13 minutes but Brendan Rodgers' side fought back to equalise through Moussa Dembele on 34 minutes.

Scott Sinclair struck on 70 minutes to put the defending champions ahead and Rangers could not find a leveller.

