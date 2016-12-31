  • STV
Moult heads last-gasp equaliser for Motherwell at Hamilton

STV

Massimo Donati had given Accies the lead, only for the hosts to be pegged back late on.

Equaliser: Louis Moult netted late on for the Steelmen. SNS Group

Louis Moult headed a last-gasp equaliser to earn 10-man Motherwell a 1-1 Lanarkshire derby draw at the SuperSeal Stadium.

Motherwell were on top in the early stages but Lee Lucas was sent off for a two-footed tackle on Massimo Donati in the 27th minute.

Hamilton made their advantage count in the 54th minute when Alex D'Acol headed home Ali Crawford's cross but Moult stunned the hosts in the closing seconds.

Motherwell brought in young players Jack McMillan and Allan Campbell after Steven Hammell and Chris Cadden joined Keith Lasley on the sidelines and they had a great early chance when Moult's cross found Scott McDonald six yards out. But the striker headed straight at Gary Woods, although the goalkeeper still did brilliantly to push it over at point-blank range.

The game was interrupted by some lengthy stoppages following a clash of heads between Moult and Georgios Sarris, and an injury to Danny Redmond, who was replaced by Louis Longridge after being caught in the face by the flailing arm of Campbell.

Motherwell remained on top and Michael Devlin did well to race back and hook Craig Clay's header off the line after Lucas had swung in a free-kick.

The game changed when Lucas needlessly lunged into a 50-50. Referee Euan Anderson calmly produced the red card and Ali Crawford almost added to Motherwell's punishment from the free-kick but Craig Samson pushed the 25-yard curler past the post.

Motherwell set about protecting their goal, but they were presented with a glimpse of goal in first-half injury-time when Sarris chested the ball down straight to McDonald but his effort was blocked.

The Greek defender went off for Gramoz Kurtaj at half-time as Donati joined the three-man central defence, who were soon tested from a set-piece. Crawford headed a Stephen McManus header off the line before Moult's follow-up header was saved.

The home fans saw their celebrations cut short when Crawford was flagged offside as he slotted home after Samson had stopped a Kurtaj strike, but their frustration was short-lived. Crawford hooked a cross from the bye-line on the right and D'Acol dived to head home.

There was another flashpoint soon after when McDonald flew into a reckless tackle on Kurtaj after appealing in vain for handball in the box when his cross was blocked by Dan Seaborne. Kurtaj pushed him and McDonald crashed to the deck before both were shown yellow cards.

Motherwell had chances through Clay and Moult, who had a free header saved before being played through by McDonald and foiled by a brilliant save from Woods.

Hamilton had a series of chances to kill the game off on the break with McManus producing crucial blocks from Crawford and Longridge and the hosts were made to pay after some desperate late pressure when Moult headed home Carl McHugh's cross.

