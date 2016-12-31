'Disappointed' Warburton reflects on missed Rangers chances

The Rangers manager said that "fine margins" were the difference in the 2-1 defeat to Celtic.

Positives: Warburton found things to be happy with despite the home loss. SNS Group

Rangers manager Mark Warburton expressed his disappointment at seeing his side lose 2-1 to Celtic at Ibrox and said there were "fine margins" that decided the derby.

Celtic came back from a goal down to end Rangers' unbeaten record at home this season, extending their lead at the top of the Premiership to 19 points in the process.

Warburton reflected on positives from his side's performance but felt missed opportunities had cost his side.

"We're disappointed," he said. "We lost a game of football and we lost our record at home, which is more than disappointing.

"In the first half hour, I thought we were good. We came out the blocks, got on the front foot and we got the early goal, which was pleasing, and we should have had a second.

"[Celtic's first] was a soft goal to give away, undoubtedly and we finished the half strongly.

"We were happy at half-time. Then I thought in the first 15 minutes of the second half we were poor. Celtic had chances and dominated possession but we were poor at keeping the ball. As the game went on we had four or five very good chances.

"Wes [Foderingham] made some saves for us , they've hit the post and then from our own point of view we had some very good chances.

"They are the fine margins. It's about the fine margins and taking your chances when they come along. We'll get there."

The result leaves Celtic unbeaten domestically and out of sight at the top of the table barring a collapse. Warburton refused to comment on the gap, saying his concern was qualifying for Europe and simply finishing as high as possible in the league.

"I'm not worried about that," he said. "I say this at every press conference, my focus is Rangers.

"We want to finish as high as we possibly can and get European football. So I'm not worried about that. Not in a disrespectful way, my focus is on Rangers.

"I'm not going to sit and say 'Great, we got a lot closer'. We lost a game of football today and we're Rangers at home. The first half especially, it was a very pleasing performance and I thought, individually, Barrie McKay was outstanding today.

"They've got very good individuals. I thought Sinclair was always dangerous but Barrie was equally as good today so we're making progress."

The manager revealed that striker Joe Garner had been taken to hospital after being substituted in the first half with a shoulder injury.