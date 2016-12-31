Rodgers happy Celtic had solution to deliver 'brilliant' result

The Celtic boss said his players responded well against a side that brought the game to them.

Delighted: Rodgers saw his team's unbeaten run continue. SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hailed a "brilliant" result for his side as they defeated Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox to further stretch their lead at the the top.

The manager praised his players for their ability to find a solution after they fell behind to a Kenny Miller goal, with Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair scoring to take three points.

"I thought it was a brilliant result for us," he said. "It was a real, great advert for Scottish football. I thought both sets of players did very, very well considering the conditions. It was very blustery and rained.

"I thought we thoroughly deserved it. First half, we didn't start so well and didn't pass the ball so well but we were always a threat on the counter-attack, trying to exploit the space.

"We needed to adjust one or two things at half-time and I thought second half we were brilliant. We looked a real threat every time we went forward. We looked like we could score, we created opportunities. I'm disappointed probably just to have two goals."

Rodgers revealed that he had spoken with his players about the possibility of having to come from behind to win and that he was impressed by their ability to handle the occasion and find a way to win.

"Probably the most pleasing thing was that we talked before the match about if we went behind in the game, about dealing with pressure and finding solutions for that," he said. "We stayed very calm and then once we got the goal I thought we played our way back into the game again.

"So an outstanding performance for us, particularly in the second half and it was a really good result."

Rodgers paid tribute to the opposition, saying that Rangers had asked different questions than some teams who just set out to frustrate the league leaders. That openness had given his players an opportunity to show another side to their game.

"You can see why Rangers haven't lost here for 15 months and Mark is just building his team here," he said. "I thought they played very well today. At stages I thought our quality and the intensity of our game and fitness really came through but we still have to find solutions in every game.

"It doesn't matter who we play. There was a bit more space today and Rangers obviously opened up a wee bit more, playing 3-5-2.

"They're a big team so they want to take responsibility with the ball. Lots of games we've played recently teams have suffocated the space so it limits you a little bit.

"But I think this team are finding solutions all the time so there's immense character today to come here to a team that is confident playing at home and perform like that."