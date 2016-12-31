  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers happy Celtic had solution to deliver 'brilliant' result

STV

The Celtic boss said his players responded well against a side that brought the game to them.

Delighted: Rodgers saw his team's unbeaten run continue.
Delighted: Rodgers saw his team's unbeaten run continue. SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hailed a "brilliant" result for his side as they defeated Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox to further stretch their lead at the the top.

The manager praised his players for their ability to find a solution after they fell behind to a Kenny Miller goal, with Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair scoring to take three points.

"I thought it was a brilliant result for us," he said. "It was a real, great advert for Scottish football. I thought both sets of players did very, very well considering the conditions. It was very blustery and rained.

"I thought we thoroughly deserved it. First half, we didn't start so well and didn't pass the ball so well but we were always a threat on the counter-attack, trying to exploit the space.

"We needed to adjust one or two things at half-time and I thought second half we were brilliant. We looked a real threat every time we went forward. We looked like we could score, we created opportunities. I'm disappointed probably just to have two goals."

Rodgers revealed that he had spoken with his players about the possibility of having to come from behind to win and that he was impressed by their ability to handle the occasion and find a way to win.

"Probably the most pleasing thing was that we talked before the match about if we went behind in the game, about dealing with pressure and finding solutions for that," he said. "We stayed very calm and then once we got the goal I thought we played our way back into the game again.

"So an outstanding performance for us, particularly in the second half and it was a really good result."

Rodgers paid tribute to the opposition, saying that Rangers had asked different questions than some teams who just set out to frustrate the league leaders. That openness had given his players an opportunity to show another side to their game.

"You can see why Rangers haven't lost here for 15 months and Mark is just building his team here," he said. "I thought they played very well today. At stages I thought our quality and the intensity of our game and fitness really came through but we still have to find solutions in every game.

"It doesn't matter who we play. There was a bit more space today and Rangers obviously opened up a wee bit more, playing 3-5-2. 

"They're a big team so they want to take responsibility with the ball. Lots of games we've played recently teams have suffocated the space so it limits you a little bit. 

"But I think this team are finding solutions all the time so there's immense character today to come here to a team that is confident playing at home and perform like that."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.