Dundee head into 2017 with derby win over St Johnstone

Faissal EL-Bakhtaoui, Kostadin Gadzhalov and Steven Anderson (OG) all found the net.

Scorer: Kostadin Gadzhalov found the net for the hosts. SNS Group

Dundee headed into 2017 on a high thanks to a comfortable 3-0 Tayside derby win over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership at Dens Park.

First-half goals from Faissal EL-Bakhtaoui and Kostadin Gadzhalov before an own goal from Saints captain Steven Anderson ensured St Johnstone's five-game unbeaten run came crashing to an end.

Skipper Darren O'Dea and midfielder James Vincent both dropped out for Dundee following their 2-0 midweek defeat at Partick, so EL-Bakhtaoui started along with Mark O'Hara.

St Johnstone's last loss had come away to Ross County on November 19 when they went down 4-2, but they found themselves behind after just 15 minutes.

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan released Marcus Haber down the right and the Canada international's low cross was perfect for Frenchman EL-Bakhtaoui who finished with a calm shot through Saints keeper Alexander Clark's legs.

It was a dream start for the hosts as EL-Bakhtaoui's second goal since joining the Dark Blues back in the summer put them in the driving seat.

Saints, though, almost levelled in 22 minutes when they struck the woodwork.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr had brought down Danny Swanson to become the first player to be booked by referee Don Robertson.

Up stepped Blair Alston to curl a 30-yard free-kick over the Dundee wall only to see it come crashing back off the cross-bar with home keeper Scott Bain beaten.

St Johnstone came close to equalising again in the 25th minute when Richard Foster's swinging cross was met by the on-rushing Murray Davidson, but his diving header went wide from eight yards out.

Davidson was involved once more 10 minutes before the interval. The midfielder picked up possession 30-yards from goal before firing a powerful shot which Bain did well to hold just below his bar.

Saints midfielder Paul Paton then joined Kerr in the book on 42 minutes for a late challenge on O'Hara right in front of referee Robertson.

Then, from the resulting free-kick, Gadzhalov made it 2-0 when he drove an unstoppable volley high into the net from Haber's check-down following McGowan's free-kick.

Dundee started the second-half looking to increase their lead and had a chance to do so almost immediately.

Hateley's effort was helped on in the direction of EL-Bakjtaoui whose shot was deflected over from close-range.

But in the 57th minute they killed the contest when O'Hara robbed Paton of possession before sliding his pass to Hateley, whose low cross was turned into his own net at the near post by Anderson.

It was game over for the visitors who barely threatened Bain's goal from then on as Dundee confidently saw things out.