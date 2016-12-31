Derby day reflects 2016 fortunes for both Celtic and Rangers

Hogmanay is often the catalyst for a desire to change with a new year offering the prospect of a fresh start packed full of new possibilities.

With hours to spare until Scotland ushered in the start of 2017, it was fitting that both Rangers and Celtic put on a thrilling show on a wild and wet day in Glasgow, displaying exactly how both teams have fared in 2016.

Celtic will hope little alters in their world over the next 12 months after another high-intensity display full of talent, maturity and desire to claim a third successive derby win and maintain their unbeaten league record.

Celtic adapt to Rangers' 3-5-2 formation

Rangers' Kenny Miller celebrates his goal. SNS

After a slow start, Celtic adapted to the hosts' 3-5-2 formation and found plenty of space down the flanks with Scott Sinclair enjoying another excellent outing in his familiar wide left position. Sinclair's ability to drive forward at speed sparked Celtic's comeback with one effort striking the post just seconds before the equaliser.

The variety of Sinclair's runs often dragged Rangers' central defenders out in wider positions where their lack of pace could be exposed and when the Englishman did occupy central areas he made his mark by tapping home Stuart Armstrong's cross to win the match for the champions.

Only a number of fine saves from Wes Foderingham stopped the former Swansea man adding to his tally and Patrick Roberts' introduction in the second period saw both wingers stretch the game against a tired home defence, ensuring Celtic maintained control during the closing stages.

Dembele delivers again on the big occassion

Celtic's Moussa Dembele (2nd from right) celebrates his goal. SNS

Brendan Rodgers has rightly been lauded for his work with existing members of the squad but his brief forays in the transfer market have come good on the big occasions with Moussa Dembele scoring his fifth goal against Rangers this term.

With one goal in his last eight games, the 20-year-old emerged from his first real testing period with aplomb, leading the line well and bringing Celtic's midfielders into play.

While many forwards would hang around the six-yard box at set plays, the Frenchman was content to drop off and make the most of the space left by Danny Wilson before displaying fine technique to lash the ball beyond the helpless Foderingham.

Leigh Griffiths' hold up play has undoubtedly improved during his time in Glasgow but Dembele's strength and clever movement gives the champions an added dimension they didn't possess last term.

After a shaky start alongside skipper Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong's willingness to advance beyond the strikers must surely have impressed watching Scotland boss Gordon Strachan with the 24-year-old integral to Sinclair's winner. Far from recklessly charging forward at will, Armstrong remained disciplined at times to allow Callum McGregor to take on a more attacking role during a strong start to the second period.

It wasn't all perfect with with Erik Sviatchenko and Scott Brown guilty of gifting possession to their opponents too easily during a sluggish first 25 minutes. Rodgers has consistently highlighted areas for improvement ahead of another European journey next term and it's likely Celtic's vulnerability from crossed balls will feature on that list.

Rangers' defensive issues appear once more

Dejection for the Rangers defence after conceding a second goal. SNS

Rangers' problems are more pressing with their report card for the year bound to read 'much work still to do'. Lee Wallace's absence saw Mark Warburton go with a 3-5-2 formation with James Tavernier handed a more attacking position than his regular right back role.

An impressive initial burst in the opening 20 minutes was rewarded with Tavernier advancing to set up Kenny Miller's goal but Mark Warburton's men simply couldn't maintain that level of intensity.

A familiar frailty at set plays was exposed by Dembele's fine finish while Tavernier will reflect that he should have done more to prevent Sinclair's winner.

Having opted to make a like-for-like switch when Joe Garner was forced off early on for Martyn Waghorn, Warburton opted to twist when putting Joe Dodoo on for Josh Windass shortly after the hour mark.

Barrie McKay provides glimmer of hope for hosts

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers (left) with Barrie McKay at full-time. SNS

With no genuine defensive midfielder to call upon, Rangers ceded even more control in the middle of the park with Barrie McKay left to shoulder most of the attacking burden. The Scotland international was critical to Rangers' Scottish Cup win over Celtic back in April and he was the bright spark once more with some impressive dribbles from deep to alleviate the pressure on his team.

And yet for all their deficiencies the Light Blues could have snatched a draw only for Kenny Miller's late effort to trundle back off the post but significant squad upgrades will be required in the next two transfer windows for Rangers to come anywhere close to challenging their city rivals.

Having called for his side to be "highly competitive" in the build-up to the derby, the Ibrox boss must show he can take the next step and improve the quality of his side otherwise 2017 may be a year to forget for Rangers.