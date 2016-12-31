Liam Boyce brace gives Ross County Highland derby victory

The win over Inverness CT moved the Staggies into the Scottish Premiership top six.

Double: The striker scored twice in the Highland derby. SNS Group

Liam Boyce scored a first-half double as Ross County moved into the top six of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-2 win over Inverness.

Boyce ensured County's Highland rivals ended the year on the bottom of the standings after he netted either side of Carl Tremarco's 28th-minute header for Inverness.

Martin Woods extended the hosts' lead just after the hour mark and Alex Fisher's late close range finish gave Inverness hope of salvaging a draw before County saw the game out.

The result moved the Staggies into the top six of the Scottish Premiership table, with Jim McIntyre's side claiming their first win in three matches and lifting them above Partick Thistle.