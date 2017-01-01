Archibald: Festive fixtures have taken their toll on Jags

Partick Thistle were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Kilmarnock on Hogmanay.

Stalemate: Neither side could find the breakthrough. SNS Group

Alan Archibald admitted the busy festive schedule has taken its toll on his Partick Thistle players following their frustrating goalless draw with Kilmarnock.

The Jags missed out on sealing their place in the top six before the winter break despite back to back victories over Ross County and Dundee which propelled them off the foot of the table and into the top half.

Archibald felt the stretch of five games in a fortnight showed in the performance of his side.

He said: "I thought we looked a bit leggy and the conditions didn't help us.

"I'm delighted though as this time last week I think we were bottom.

"It has given us a platform to go and build on. It's been ever so tight and I think it will be that way.

"There's not a lot in it you see the way Kilmarnock performed today after that bad result against Hearts the other night and that will probably continue."