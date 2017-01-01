Hamilton paying the price for not killing off games says boss

Accies were pegged back by a stoppage-time equaliser against Motherwell on Hogmanay.

Frustration: Accies were forced to make do with just a point. SNS Group

Martin Canning says his Hamilton Accies are paying the price for not killing off games after they conceded a stoppage time equaliser to Motherwell in the Lanarkshire derby.

Accies initially took advantage of a 27th-minute red card for Lee Lucas when Alex D'Acol's diving header put them ahead nine minutes after the break.

Louis Moult had a couple of chances to level, but Gary Woods foiled him and Accies passed up a series of late opportunities to finish off their Lanarkshire rivals.

But Moult converted a free header from Carl McHugh's cross in the closing seconds of injury-time to seal a 1-1 draw and make it 12 games this season that Accies have let a lead slip.

Canning said: "It hurts keeping on sitting here saying the same thing. Again we put ourselves in a comfortable position. We created more than enough opportunities and maybe we are lacking a bit of quality at the top end of the park to go and kill games off.

"Albeit we see on a daily basis the quality is there, maybe it's just decision-making in games. I don't know how you put your finger on it.

"Defensively we didn't look like we were being caused many problems. How their most dangerous player ends up in the middle of our six-yard box standing by himself at that stage of the game, I will never know. That's the reason we are where we are.

"We are throwing away points and if you are throwing away cheap points at this level then you are going to be in trouble. We need to make sure when we come back we get our finger out and stop giving teams opportunities."