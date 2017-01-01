Miller insists Celtic can be beaten despite derby result

The Rangers striker believes his side can beat the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Dejection: Rangers suffered an Old Firm derby defeat. SNS Group

Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic can be beaten despite the Old Firm derby result on Hogmanay.

Brendan Rodgers' side came from behind to claim a 2-1 over their rivals at Ibrox, with goals from Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair giving the Hoops a 19-point lead at the top of the table.

Miller scored the opener for Rangers and should have added a second in the second half, hitting the post when he was expected to find the back of the net.

The 37-year-old rued those missed opportunities, but insists Celtic can be beaten, despite their unbeaten start to the league season.

He said: "Of course we can beat them, there's absolutely no doubt about it.

"They are on an incredible run of 20 games with one draw. It's incredible at any level, so it's up to us to beat them.

"We had a real opportunity to do that on Saturday I felt. Particularly when we went 1-0 up in the first half of the game. We probably felt as comfy as you can in an Old Firm game.

"It was disappointed to lose the goal in the way we did."

Dembele lashed the Hoops level with a stunning strike after connecting with a corner provided by Sinclair.

The wideman then tucked home the winner with 20 minutes left, but Miller had an opportunity to square the clash late on.

However, the former Scotland striker miscued and sent an easy chance on to a post.

"It's very tough to take," admitted the 37-year-old. "Personally I don't even know what happened with the miss at the end.

"For the team I thought we put a lot into it, we had two or three chances to equalise, they had a lot of chances as well towards the end to get a bit of daylight as we were pushing forward to try to get back in the game and a good team like Celtic are going to punish you if you give them the openings.

"But the didn't take those chances and we had the opportunity to get back into it and, for me, we should have definitely got the equaliser. I should have got it and we had another couple of decent chances.

"Listen, we've lost the game, we're devastated after what we put into it. We've got to move on from here.

"Personally I'll be looking back at that chance and wondering what went wrong. It's done now and we've got to move on.

"It's frustrating for the fans, the players and the manager because we've put a lot into that, but ultimately came away with nothing."