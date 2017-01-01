Rodgers: Celtic prepared for derby by training with 10 men

The Hoops came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

Comeback: Celtic came from behind to win at Ibrox. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers revealed his Celtic team prepared for the frenzied atmosphere of the Old Firm derby by training with 10 men.

The Northern Irishman was so worried about his side getting caught up in the red-hot atmosphere they experienced at Ibrox he made them perform a drill in training that accounted for the loss of a player.

But Rodgers praised his captain Scott Brown and his players for not being overwhelmed by the occasion and having enough strength of character for coming from behind to beat Rangers 2-1.

"We did an exercise on this the other day because in these games you need to stay calm," the Northern Irishman said after the win at Ibrox.

"We had a few bookings but the last thing you need to do in a derby game is go down to 10 men.

"You have to play with responsibility but Scott was again outstanding."