Football Talk: Jota deals blow to Rangers, Wagner's Sinclair song

Our daily digest of the best footballing tales from around the soccersphere.

Target: Jota is wanted by Rangers boss Mark Warburton. SNS Group

Jota is a target for Rangers this January transfer window, but the Ibrox club might have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the midfielder.

The Brentford man tweeted on New Year's Day about his relishing of the task at hand at his current club. Does that sound like a man ready to make the move to Glasgow?

Elsewhere, Wagner has made his tribute to Celtic winger Scott Sinclair after his match-winning performance in the Old Firm derby, while Chris Sutton has urged the club's board to spend big this January.

There's also Olivier 'The Scorpion King' Giroud's goal and rumours that Jonny Hayes might be on his way to Cardiff City. It's all in today's Football Talk.

The top stories

Best of the internet

