Football Talk: McGinn to Hearts, Pep's huff, when Stevie G met Kolo

Our daily digest of the best footballing tales from around the soccersphere.

It's that time of year again, when tins of Quality Street are packed away and empty bottles of Baileys are piled high in the recycling bin. And when the transfer rumour mill starts up again.

Indeed, the January transfer window is open and there is plenty speculation to hold our attention during the winter break. Today, Niall McGinn has been linked with a switch to Hearts. The midfielder's contract is up at Aberdeen at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola is in a bit of a huff. Why? Well, nobody seems to know. Could it be that he accidentally taped over Sherlock? That would explain it.

There's also news that Joe Garner is out for three months with a shoulder injury and claims that Callum Paterson missed out on a move to West Ham. It's all in today's Football Talk.

