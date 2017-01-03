Tony Watt to apologise to Charlton boss after Hearts exit

Karl Robinson says he must "endear himself to the fans and to me and to the club."

Return: Tony Watt has gone back to his parent club. SNS Group

Tony Watt will have to "apologise for certain things" and "ender himself to the fans" after exiting Hearts to return to parent club Charlton Athletic according to manager Karl Robinson.

The striker will rejoin the English League One club after a six-month loan spell at Tynecastle, in which he only scored once in 17 appearances.

Now Robinson has outlined what he expects of Watt as he returns to Charlton for the second half of the season.

"Tony has to come back an apologise for certain things and then endear himself to the fans and to me and to the club," Robinson told Charlton's website.

"If you want to play football, come to a club with great young players, great fans and a great desire to improve and be better.

"I want him to prove that he can be one of the best players in this league. He's got to come back for testing and, within that, we'll see if he has got the application to be here."