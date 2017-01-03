Paul Hartley backs Stuart Armstrong for Scotland call up

The Dundee boss believes the Celtic midfielder would bring a different dimension.

In form: Stuart Armstrong enjoyed an excellent December. SNS Group

Paul Hartley has backed calls for Stuart Armstrong to be brought into the Scotland fold, stating he would bring something different to the national team.

Armstrong enjoyed an exceptional December, with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers claiming the midfielder is now ready to make the grade at international level.

The Dundee manager echoed those remarks and believes Armstrong, along with Barrie McKay and Matt Phillips, could provide Scotland with the spark they need for the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia in March.

He said: "Stuart is playing well. He's had a fantastic season and having someone like Brendan Rodgers at the club has obviously helped him.

"It has given him confidence and probably changed how he plays a little bit too. He is a player who will hopefully be in the reckoning for Slovakia.

"Barrie McKay is another one, as is Matt Philips at West Brom, so we have good players chapping on the door.

"It's up to the manager to pick the players but I'll never tell him what to do, that's not my job. He knows better than anybody else and we just need to get right behind him.

"But these guys would bring a bit of pace to the team. If you look at the way that Armstrong and McKay have played this season, they have been outstanding.

"There is a lot to be optimistic about there, so if we can get that result against Slovenia, we'll give ourselves a chance."