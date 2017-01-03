Ian Cathro confirms January could see players leave Hearts

The Jam Tarts boss highlighted the difficulty of signing players in January.

Hearts manager Ian Cathro admits some players may leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old will be looking to strengthen his squad over the next month, with gaps to be plugged at right back, where Callum Paterson has been ruled out for the rest of the season, and in attack.

But Cathro accepts that he may lose some players as they look for first team opportunities elsewhere.

"Will players leave in January? I think it's a possibility," the 30-year-old told Hearts' website.

"You have some guys here who want to be playing, that's the same at every club but not everyone has the opportunity to play regularly."

Hearts went into the winter break on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen, leaving them six points adrift of the Dons in third place in the Scottish Premiership table.

Cathro is open to the idea of adding some new names to his squad in January, but highlighted the difficulty of making the right transfers midway through the season.

"The winter and summer transfer windows are really different," he added. "Trying to do really important pieces of business in January is quite difficult.

"The summer window is when we'll have the real chance of doing things that truly make a difference. For now, however, we need to calmly analyse the market.

"We have a clear idea of where we want to go and what type of qualities we're looking to add to the team."