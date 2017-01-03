Celtic agree £3m fee with Krasnodar for Kouassi Eboue

The Scottish champions have still to secure a work permit for the midfielder.

Target: The midfielder is set to join the Scottish champions. Soccer.ru (Creative Commons)/SNS Group

Celtic have agreed a £3 million fee with Russian club Krasnodar for the transfer of teenage midfielder Kouassi Eboue.

It is understood an agreement has been reached for the Ivorian, although the Scottish champions still have some work ahead of them to complete the deal, including securing a work permit for the 19-year-old.

Eboue has featured for Krasnodar in the Europa League this season, impressing in his six appearances in the competition.

The teenager formerly played for Shirak in Armenia before making the move to Russia this year.

Brendan Rodgers' side currently hold a 19-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership following the Hogmanay win over Rangers, with the Northern Irishman keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

The Hoops had previously been linked with USA international Darlington Nagbe, who was a guest of the club for the November Champions League match against Barcelona, but talks with the Portland Timbers were reported to have broken down last week.