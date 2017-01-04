  • STV
Greenock Morton goalkeeper leaves for Chinese Super League

Scott McClymont Scott McClymont

Andy McNeil will take up a coaching role with Guangzhou R&F after departing Cappielow.

Andy McNeil: Goalkeeper is moving to China.
Andy McNeil: Goalkeeper is moving to China. SNS

Greenock Morton goalkeeper Andy McNeil will leave the club to take up a coaching role in the Chinese Super League.

The 29-year-old will join Guangzhou R&F, where he will take up the position of reserve goalkeeping coach.

McNeil, who has played for Hibernian, Livingston and Alloa during his career will join the side managed by former Yugoslavia star Dragan Stojkovic.

Chinese sides have hit the headlines in recent weeks, investing heavily on players including Oscar, Carlos Tevez and Axel Witsel.

McNeil made his final appearance for Morton on Christmas Eve as Jim Duffy's side beat Queen of the South 1-0 to maintain their push for a spot in the promotion play-offs.

Speaking to the club's website, McNeil said: "I do some goalkeeping coaching for Edusport Academy, run by Chris Ewing, and a representative from Guangzhou R&F got in touch with Chris looking for someone to work with their goalkeepers. He phoned me and said I should have a listen.

"I spoke to the manager about it and he obviously wanted me to stay at the club but he also recognised it was a unique and pretty good opportunity.

"He was very, very good about it and he just said I should do what ever I wanted to do. If I wanted to stay, he would be delighted to keep me at the club because I had played quite a few games in the first half of the season.

"But he also completely understood and said that if I wanted to go and take on this opportunity, he was more than happy to support that as well, which was great. 

"It's not going to be easy but I'm really excited to go there and get started."

