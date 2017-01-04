Kouassi Eboue in Glasgow to complete move to Celtic

The midfielder will have medical ahead of finalising his £3m transfer from Krasnodar.

Kouassi Eboue: Player was pictured leaving Celtic Park. SNS

Kouassi Eboue is in Glasgow ahead of completing his £3m move to Celtic.

The teenage midfielder was at Celtic Park this afternoon before travelling for a medical as the Scottish champions close in on their first signing of the January window.

The two clubs agreed a fee for the 19-year-old with some work still to be done on the transfer, including securing a work permit.

Eboue has featured for Krasnodar in the Europa League this season, impressing in his six appearances in the competition.

The teenager formerly played for Shirak in Armenia before making the move to Russia this year.

Brendan Rodgers' side currently hold a 19-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership following the Hogmanay win over Rangers, with the Northern Irishman keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

The Hoops had previously been linked with USA international Darlington Nagbe, who was a guest of the club for the November Champions League match against Barcelona, but talks with the Portland Timbers were reported to have broken down last week.