Kiernan violent conduct hearing postponed at Rangers' request

The Light Blues defender will contest his Scottish FA charge at Hampden on January 12.

Charge: Rob Kiernan is accused of punching Steven Anderson SNS Group

Rangers defender Rob Kiernan will contest a charge of violent conduct at a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing on January 12.

The centre-back was charged by the governing body's compliance officer with striking opponent Steven Anderson during the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on December 28.

Kiernan was offered a two-match ban and had until January 4 to accept but he has opted to contest the charge.

An initial hearing date of January 5 had been pencilled in but with Rangers players currently on a break, a new date of January 12 has been scheduled for the case to be heard by an independent panel.

With the Premiership on a winter break and the next Rangers match being a Scottish Cup tie against Motherwell on January 21, the rescheduling would make no difference to the games Kiernan would miss if the charges are upheld.

Anderson said after the match Kiernan had punched him and he expected the player to be punished.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton played down the incident, saying he was "bemused" by talk of a ban and that the tussle was no more than a push.

Warburton later suggested there was a "conflict of interest" in BT Sport pundit Stephen Craigan highlighting the incident on live television while also working as a member of the coaching staff at Motherwell, who play Rangers twice in quick succession.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.