Midfielder John Rankin joins QOS after leaving Falkirk

John Rankin: Midfielder has left Falkirk by mutual consent. SNS

John Rankin has joined Queen of the South, having left Falkirk by mutual consent after six months at the Championship club.

Rankin joined the Bairns after his contract with Dundee United came to an end but the 33-year-old failed to become a first-team regular.

After making 17 appearances for the club, the former Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle player was allowed to leave and joined Queen of the South just hours after his Falkirk departure was confirmed.

Manager Peter Houston said: "John came to me earlier in the week for a chat and we agreed that it was best for all parties if we came to an agreement.

"I understand his desire and need to play regular football, it is just unfortunate the way things have panned out that due to the competitive nature of our squad he was unable to get that here.

"John has been a model professional all throughout his career and made a positive impact on the dressing room during his short time with the club.

"I'd like to wish him all the very best as he looks to move on to a new chapter in his career."

Queen of the South boss Gary Naysmith was delighted to have added an experienced player to his side. He said: "He wasn't a player that I thought I would get, but when I was speaking to Peter Houston about the availability of other players he mentioned that John might be available and allowed us to speak to him which is great.

"I haven't worked with him before but after doing some homework it's clear that he is highly thought of, the feedback has been good and anyone who has worked with him all say the same, that he is one of the best professionals they've worked with"

"Once I spoke to John I can tell he is going to be a big help to me when it comes to bringing the young players on. He is a fitness fanatic who takes care of himself, so age isn't a concern to me as he is probably one of if not the most fittest player in the division. He is exactly what I'm looking for to help us get results but he also has the standards that I am looking to set on and off the pitch".

"He has taken a cut in wages to join us, so that says a lot about the player and his willingness to join us. He has signed an 18 month contract and will be an integral part of what I'm trying to build. We have Joe and Dom in on short term deals but I think it's important that we also have players signed up as part of our longer term plans. So with Stephen Dobbie and now John signed on until the end of next season, it's good to have senior players around to set an example".