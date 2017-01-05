Midfielder John Rankin leaves Falkirk after six months 

The 33-year-old made 17 appearances for the Bairns after joining from Dundee United.

John Rankin has left Falkirk by mutual consent after six months at the Championship club.

Rankin joined the Bairns after his contract with Dundee United came to an end but the 33-year-old failed to become a first-team regular.

After making 17 appearances for the club, the former Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle player has been allowed to leave to search for a new challenge.

Manager Peter Houston said: "John came to me earlier in the week for a chat and we agreed that it was best for all parties if we came to an agreement.

"I understand his desire and need to play regular football, it is just unfortunate the way things have panned out that due to the competitive nature of our squad he was unable to get that here.

"John has been a model professional all throughout his career and made a positive impact on the dressing room during his short time with the club.

"I'd like to wish him all the very best as he looks to move on to a new chapter in his career."