McKinnon: Hibs deals show intent but United will not be rushed

Neil Lennon's side have brought in Kris Commons and Chris Humphrey to boost their title bid.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5271529416001-hibs-deals-won-t-make-us-rush-into-transfers-says-united-boss.jpg" />

Ray McKinnon believes Hibernian's winter transfer dealings are a statement of intent in the race for the Championship title but he says he will not be rushed into any moves.

Dundee United and Hibernian meet at Easter Road on Friday night as they bid to win promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

Kris Commons joined the league leaders on an emergency loan deal from Premiership champions Celtic while former Motherwell winger Chris Humphrey joined earlier this month

McKinnon remains in the hunt for a new striker but, with just one point between the teams, the United boss insists he will not be pushed into any reckless moves.

He said: "I think Hibs have done really good business. Kris Commons is a top player, he's played Champions League football, he's very experienced and he's an excellent footballer.

"They've also brought the guy Humphrey in and they have stated their intentions . There's no doubt about that and quite rightly so.

"We just need to be patient and hopefully we can add something as well but as I said I won't make any rash decisions. We need to make sure we get this decision right. "