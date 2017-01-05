Smiles return at Morton as Duffy aims to end long top flight wait

Cappielow men sit third as they aim to reach the top flight for first time since 1987-88 season.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5271779735001-jim-duffy-aims-to-lead-greenock-morton-back-to-the-top.jpg" />

With the start of the Premiership winter break, the focus is very much on the Championship with the race to reach next season's top flight very much alive and kicking.

While the top two meet at Easter Road on Friday, one club which may have gone under the radar is third place Greenock Morton.

Last in the top flight in 1987/88, the Ton are riding high in the league and reached the League Cup semi-final this term under the guidance of Jim Duffy.

STV's Sheelagh McLaren went to Cappielow to talk to Duffy and defender Thomas O'Ware to find out exactly why spirits are so high in Greenock right now.