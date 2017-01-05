Celtic will not accept £20m for striker Moussa Dembele 

West Ham have been linked with Frenchman, who has scored 19 goals for the Scottish champions.

Moussa Dembele: Moved to Celtic for £500,000 in the summer. SNS

Celtic will not entertain bids of £20m for Moussa Dembele after claims West Ham have made a move for the forward.

The 20-year-old striker has been a revelation since joining the Scottish champions, scoring 19 goals since his £500,000 summer move from Fulham.

STV understands no official offer has been submitted for the France U21 star and if a £20m bid was to transpire then it would fall way below the club's valuation.

Dembele will travel with the rest of Brendan Rodgers' squad to their winter training camp in Dubai.

Talk of an offer from West Ham was sparked by an article on the club's official website called The Insider, which claimed "a bid of £20m - a figure close to the club's all-time transfer record - was submitted for a player from Scotland".

Slaven Bilic's side broke their transfer record in the summer when they paid Swansea £20.5m for attacker Andre Ayew.

Meanwhile Celtic's £3m move for Krasnodar midfielder Kouassi Eboue is progressing.

The Ivory Coast midfielder is still to finalise personal terms and secure a work permit but could yet join the rest of the Celtic squad in Dubai at a later date.

